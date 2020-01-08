Buffalo Native recounts moments he felt the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico

The island of Puerto Rico is picking up the pieces after earthquakes hit the region in less than 24 hours. The southern end of the island was hit with a 5.8 earthquake and a 6.4 earthquake.

Buffalonian, Joe Dunn, has been living in Puerto Rico for the past few years. He runs a tour business, Triple G Tours, and although the earthquakes happened on the southern end of the island, he felt the impact.

Dunn is in San Juan, on the northern end of the island. He had to cancel his planned tour, Tuesday, because of the earthquakes.



“I was in bed. It was 4:30 in the morning here, and 3:30 Buffalo time,” said Dunn. “It woke me up. Then I started communicating with my friends and neighbors and talking to people in the south of the island, because that’s where most of the damage is really occurring.”



Dunn says community support for those affected has been strong on the island.



“I have seen people come together after the hurricane here,” he said. “I’ve seen people come together after the protest here, so it’s a very strong people and I know that they’ll pull through after all this.”

According to the United States Geological Survey — there’s been hundreds of earthquakes, both small and large happening in that area since late December.