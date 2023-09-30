BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Sunday, Buffalo’s daily newspaper will be printed out of state.

Lee Enterprises, the publisher of The Buffalo News, decided in February to move the paper’s printing operations from its local facility on Scott Street to Cleveland. The final locally printed edition will roll off the press Saturday night, the Buffalo Newspaper Guild said.

“We thank the affected employees for their dedication and commitment to the Western New York community, including two of our Buffalo Newspaper Guild members who work in the press department who are affected by this news and have spent decades with the company,” the union representing Buffalo News employees said in a statement Saturday.

According to New York State Department of Labor documents from July, 130 local employees were expected to lose their job due to the move.

The union criticized Lee Enterprises’ decision, saying The Buffalo News should not be printed outside of the region it serves.

“Since buying The Buffalo News 3 1/2 years ago, Lee has invested little in the Western New York Community and has spent more time extracting resources from The Buffalo News,” the guild said. “The closure of the printing plant is just the latest blow to the community. It paves the way for Lee to sell the property and funnel the sale proceeds elsewhere.”

A spokesperson for Lee Enterprises did not respond to a request for comment sent outside normal business hours.