Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight gives American flags to Tops truck drivers

(WIVB) – Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight presented all 115 Tops Markets warehouse truck drivers with American flags on Thursday as a token of appreciation for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We see your truck drivers on the road, your grocery clerks in the stores, and your warehouse personnel working hard, around the clock, to provide nourishment,” Tom Petrie, president of Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight, said in a statement. “Our organization and Veteran population thank you for helping us through this pandemic.”

