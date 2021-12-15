Buffalo Niagara International Airport preps for holiday travel rush

The Transportation Security Administration and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is asking travelers to play it safe this holiday season.

They’re asking passengers not only to mask-up but to pay attention to the items they are packing in their bags. Knives, guns and other weapons are not allowed on air planes.

Officials say, when packing try starting with an empty bag.

“I still do it to this day, because I don’t want to get caught inadvertently bringing a knife on to the plane,” said Bart Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate. “So, I go through that bag inside and out to make sure I don’t have a prohibited item in there.” Travel tips https://www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips