Buffalo-Niagara Waterkeeper launches “Scajaquada September”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local nonprofit is launching new efforts to restore a vital part of Buffalo’s ecosystem.

Buffalo-Niagara Waterkeeper kicked off Scajaquada September on Thursday.

It’s part of the organization’s goal to restore all 13 miles of Scajaquada Creek.

They’re starting with the section of the creek that runs through Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The nonprofit says there’s decades of damage to the creek that needs to be undone.

Forest Lawn says the restoration seems to be working- birds and fish are returning that haven’t been seen in decades.

Click here to see how you can get involved with Scajaquada September.