Buffalo OK’s propane heaters for restaurants with outdoor dining

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The colder weather means more challenges for restaurants already struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Now, Buffalo is helping local restaurants turn up the heat.

Restaurants offering outdoor dining can now use propane heaters to help keep diners warm.

Leaders say this is part of the city’s commitment to help small businesses through the COVID-19 crisis.

Businesses will be allowed to use the portable heaters on sidewalks, parking lots, and patios, as long as the areas are not closed in.