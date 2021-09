FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) - An assisted living home in Chautauqua County says it could lose one-third of its staff in just weeks, and as a result, half of its residents could have to be discharged. It's all because of New York State's mandate that health care workers receive the COVID vaccine, the administrator says.

"We're looking at, like a storm coming in, and we're in the eye of the storm," said Tammy McCool, who is in charge at the WCA Home in Fredonia. "We're preparing for the back end to come at us."