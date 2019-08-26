Buffalo on track to getting replacing Exchange Street station with new train station

The demolition of the old train station on Exchange Street was just completed Monday and officials with the state Department of Transportation say the new train station is on track for a timely completion.

The state calls it an Intermodal Transportation Hub For Downtown Buffalo. Intermodal means the new train station will basically provide direct connections to the train, bus and taxi services.

Before, it was just the train you could catch at the Exchange Street station. In the meantime, a temporary train station.



Other train stations in the state, that are considered intermodal — include New York City’s Penn Station and Utica’s union station — in Oneida County.



The DOT says the project should be completed sometime in 2020.

