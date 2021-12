BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo families in need had their Christmas wishes fulfilled tonight.

The City of Buffalo, Buffalo Police Athletic League, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Bills and Bury the Violence organization teamed up for a Christmas toy drive. Many officers donated out of their pockets to help the good cause.

Monday, families in need who were pre-selected were able to pick up donations in a drive-thru.