Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization calls for start of school to be pushed back

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – The Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization is calling for the start of school to be pushed back.

In a statement released Thursday, they say without more funding, testing, and contact tracing that schools can’t reopen safely.

The organization says a delayed start to the school year will allow teachers to and parents “the time to get organized and to get training support to succeed in a virtual environment”.

The Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization plans on holding a news conference Friday to speak out about their concerns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss