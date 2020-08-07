Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization calls for start of school to be pushed back

(WIVB) – The Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization is calling for the start of school to be pushed back.

In a statement released Thursday, they say without more funding, testing, and contact tracing that schools can’t reopen safely.

The organization says a delayed start to the school year will allow teachers to and parents “the time to get organized and to get training support to succeed in a virtual environment”.

The Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization plans on holding a news conference Friday to speak out about their concerns.