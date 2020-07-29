Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization launches school security survey for parents

The Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization is using a parent survey — as a way to take a proactive approach to making sure students and parents feel safe — with the presence of security officers and staff that are in some of the district’s schools.

“Our desire to do this survey was prompted by issues surrounding racism and policing in the country, particularly in a moment when George Floyd’s murder became a call to action and a call to justice,” said Rachel Fix Dominguez, co chair of the buffalo parent teacher organization. “We felt it important as parents and teachers in our community to really understand what is it that’s going on in our schools.”

The online survey was launched about two weeks ago. One of the questions is does your child have police officers in their school?

“There’s a range of responses to having those officers in the schools. There are some people who argue that they provide strong role models to students and then there are others who are uncomfortable with having them there,” Dominguez said.

Once completed the survey will help identify issues and reflect on current security policies. the organization will also draft and issue a recommendation to the district about school security.

Take the survey — https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf5nk_9XjyUX0oLTFhTq7QPEaXfqUvJLBNP-CHs6TCF3BS-5w/viewform