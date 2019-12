BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo pastor and his sons have spent the last week living with the homeless.



This is the 21st year that Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center has slept on the street to draw attention to the plight of people less fortunate during the holidays.

Johns and the Buffalo Dream Center also organizes the Boxes of Love program that gives food and presents to thousands of Western New Yorkers every year.