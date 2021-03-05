Buffalo PD opens internal investigation of bounty hunter raids

Armed bounty hunters raided a duplex with two families inside. The incident is now the subject of a federal lawsuit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Police Department has opened an internal investigation into the actions of officers during a January midnight raid by armed bounty hunters.

Buffalo police officers stood by as the armed bounty hunters entered a duplex in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood to search for a suspect wanted for missing his court hearing for three misdemeanors in Pennsylvania.

But the suspect was not there and never lived there.

Two families that occupy the home are fighting back with a civil lawsuit. They are suing the city, several police officers, the unknown bounty hunters and a Pennsylvania bail company.

News 4 Investigates first reported about the incident in February.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is still conducting its own investigation of the raids.

In addition, the Buffalo Common Council has asked the police department for its policies on bounty hunters.

News 4 Investigates first reported last month that the police department does not have any policies for how officers should interact with police officers.

