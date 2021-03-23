Buffalo Peacemakers mourn the death of member Angela Davis, one of four deaths in the organizations this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Angela Davis was a Buffalo Peacemaker and a strong member of the community, most recently she was seen handing food out with her colleagues on Broadway Street last month.

“She was just delighted to give back to the community in this way,” said Pastor James Giles, with the Back to Basics Ministry.

Pastor James Giles, with the Back to Basics Ministry, says they called her Angie and they turned her desk into a memorial after she was found dead in an apartment on Davey Street in Buffalo’s Lovejoy area on Monday. Buffalo Police aren’t releasing any details about her death.

“True enough, we’ll miss her, but who will miss her the most are the people she reached out to,” said Beverly Miller, Buffalo Peacemaker.

Giles says it’s the fourth death of a peacemaker to happen so far this year, three members were members of the Niagara Falls chapter.

“We remain hopeful and steadfast, in terms of our mission and what it is we’re hoping to do,” Giles said. “Again, this is part of life, a tragic part of life, living here in these areas where these kinds of things can happen.”