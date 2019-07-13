Buffalo Police: 1 person shot on Briscoe Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting overnight near the intersection of Briscoe and Walden Avenues.

It happened just before 1 A.M. Saturday.

Police confirm one male was shot and taken to ECMC with what a Buffalo Police spokesperson described as “injuries that appear serious in nature”.

A witness on the scene told our News 4 photographer he heard half a dozen gunshots and saw a person on the ground.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 4 on air and online for more information as it comes into our newsroom.

