(WIVB) – A 17-year-old Cheektowaga boy has been treated and released from ECMC after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning, Buffalo Police say.

The teen arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives are investigating whether the incident happened hours earlier in the 400 block of Koons Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.