BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police say a 19-year-old Niagara Falls man is in stable condition at ECMC after being shot in the first block of Pannell Street, near Main Street and Fillmore Avenue, overnight.

The man arrived at the hospital just before 1 a.m. Sunday with gunshot wounds in a civilian vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.