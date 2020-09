(WIVB) – A 21-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in the first block of Landon Street during some type of street party.

Buffalo Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.