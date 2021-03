BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the 1400 block of Main Street.

A 22-year-old Buffalo man was shot and taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle. He was initially listed in critical condition.

Detectives say the incident appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.