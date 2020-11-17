Buffalo Police announce passing of retired BPD K-9 Stark

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Police Department is remembering retired BPD K-9 Stark, who died Friday at the age of 12.

According to a post on BPD’s Facebook page, Stark and his partner, retired police officer James Howe, worked together as a narcotics detection team from Dec. 2009 to their retirement in Sept. 2016.

“During their career together, the team of Howe/Stark searched hundreds of buildings, houses and vehicles for contraband and hidden suspects,” the post reads. “The team answered 1,439 calls for service, apprehended 14 suspects and was responsible for the seizure of over 3/4 of a million dollars.”

Stark has spent the last four years with Office Howe and his wife Diane.