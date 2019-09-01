Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a double shooting on the city’s east side.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday night on Koons Avenue and Sycamore Street during a dispute involving a number of people.

The victims were transported to ECMC in civilian vehicles. A 36-year-old Cheektowaga male died from his injuries while a 20-year-old Buffalo male was treated for his injuries and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.