BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating the shooting of a security guard on Sunday night.

Police say the 56-year-old West Seneca man was shot in the leg just after 8:30 p.m. It happened outside of the Burger King restaurant at 1066 Broadway at Woltz Avenue.

The man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is in fair condition.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made or released any information on his condition.