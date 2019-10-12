Live Now
Buffalo Police arrest driver of a fatal rollover accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announce an arrest in connection with a fatal rollover accident that occurred on August 3rd.

The accident happened on Memorial Drive in Buffalo’s east side

Police arrested 27-year-old Tremayne D. Brooks of Buffalo and charged him with Vehicular Manslaughter, DWI by alcohol and impaired by drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed operation of a vehicle, imprudent speed and failure to keep right. Investigators say that Brooks had a BAC of .14 at the time of the incident.

42-year-old Toni Abernathy of Buffalo died when the vehicle Brooks was driving veered off the road, hit a curb, then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.

Abernathy was declared deceased at the scene.

