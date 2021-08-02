Buffalo Police Athletic League encourages kids to get active for the summer with golf camp and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Can you imagine a Buffalo Bills tailgate that lasts six days straights on the open seas? Well, come May 2022, that will become a reality. Whether Carnival Cruises is ready for it, Bills fans are taking over a ship next year.

"We missed a year of tailgating, so we're going to make up for it now," Victoria Pascuzzi said, a lifelong Bills fan who came up with the idea of the cruise.