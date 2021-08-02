Buffalo Police Athletic League encourages kids to get active for the summer with golf camp and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an effort to foster better relationships between the community and police officers, the Buffalo Police Athletic League is investing greatly in the Queen City’s youth. This morning at Delaware Park, dozens of kids and teenagers waited eagerly to get started with their second three sessions of free golfing. To learn more about other programs Buffalo P.A.L. will be launching this Summer, watch the video above.

