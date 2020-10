BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The body of a contractor who fell into a well has been recovered on Bird Island.

The body was recovered overnight.

Overnight on Bird Island, the body of a contractor that fell into a well has been recovered. Investigation into the incident is continuing. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) October 23, 2020

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Buffalo Police say.

The search began around 11 a.m. Thursday when the call for a water rescue first came in.

Officials say a private contractor for the Buffalo Sewer Authority fell into a well.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.