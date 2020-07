BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Police car and another vehicle collided near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Forest Avenue Sunday night.

Both officers and one civilian are being evaluated at ECMC for minor injuries.

At approximately 8:50 PM tonight a D district car was involved in a collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Elmwood and Forest. Both officers and one civilian are being evaluated at ECMC for minor injuries AIU and internal affairs are investigating. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) July 20, 2020

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m.

The BPD Accident Investigation Unit and internal affairs are investigating.