Buffalo Police Department helped make spirits bright for over 100 kids through annual “Shop with a Cop” program

(WIVB) – The Buffalo Police Department is making sure the pandemic doesn’t put an end to one of its holiday traditions.

Officers came together for the annual “Shop with a Cop” at the Target in North Buffalo.

Thanks to donations, each kid got $250 to buy Christmas gifts.

Buffalo Police say events like these are important for community policing, and building a relationship with the people they serve.

“Once we start to get to know each other, especially with kids at a young age, they get to know us, we get to know them,” said Capt. Steve Nichols. “The tension is already dropped, it just makes it so much easier.”

Shop with a Cop helped more than 100 kids on Monday night.