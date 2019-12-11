Buffalo Police hold annual clothing drive at Martha Mitchell Community Center

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo police are teaming up with the Martha Mitchell Community Center to keep people warm this winter, for their annual clothing drive.

Organizers say the clothing drive helps more than 1,000 people in the community. It provides people with clothes, including jackets, and even toys. Many of the items were donated by police officers and their families.

Police officers have been teaming up with the community center for the last five years for this event. Organizers say it’s a great way for officers to give back and spend time in the community they protect.

PASTOR ALBERT WILSON “A good impression for people to see are police officers in a whole other way instead of just out there arresting people and doing those things,” said organizer and pastor Albert Wilson. “Just coming in and putting their hands to the plow and making things happen in this great city.”

STEVE NICHOLS, CAPTAIN “It pulls us together,” said police captain Steve Nichols. “You know this is the season of giving. We’re always out in the community. It’s nice to give back a little bit to the community and do something that makes us feel good and brings joy for us

The buffalo police department has been collecting bags of clothes for the last month and a half. More than 100 bags of clothes were donated for this drive.