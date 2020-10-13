Buffalo Police honor Lt. Craig Lehner on anniversary of his passing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to honor the memory of Lt.Craig Lehner.

In a post by the department, they write Rest in Peace Lt. Lehner and have a picture of the officer smiling with his K9 partner, Shield. The community is also keeping Lehner’s memory alive.

Allison Milligan is sold blue pumpkins for Halloween in honor of Lehner. She started in 2017 and has raised more than 20,000.

It’s been three years since Lehner died during a dive team exercise in the Niagara River.