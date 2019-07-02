Buffalo Police identify two homicide victims in different shootings over the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police have released the names of the two homicide victims from shootings on Oakmont Avenue and Greenwood Place over the weekend.

Police say the victim in the Oakmont shooting is 16-year-old Anthony Douglas III and the victim in the Greenwood Place shooting is 25-year-old Jermaine Williams.

Douglas III was near a large group of people who were gathered there for a graduation party when a person or people started shooting.

Williams was shot and killed just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night in the first block of Greenwood Place.

No arrests have been made. Police say they do have persons of interest in each case.