BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for a missing 15-year-old named Erik Arroyo, who has been missing since Jan. 4.

Arroyo was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow and orange lettering reading “Attack on Titan,” as well as dark jeans and black Nike sneakers. He is Hispanic with brown eyes and brown hair, about 5’6 tall and is believed to be in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 1-800-346-3543.