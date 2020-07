BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a deadly shooting after they found a man shot and killed inside a car.

Police found the man on the 1200 block of Delaware Ave. around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. That is near Canisius High School.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.