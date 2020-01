BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the call at Paderewski Drive and Shumway Street around 2 a.m.

Detectives say a 19-year-old Buffalo male was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to ECMC where he was later declared deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.