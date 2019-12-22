Buffalo police investigate overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Pannell Street and East Amherst Street just before 12:50 a.m.

Officials report that a short time later two victims were driven to ECMC in a civilian vehicle.

A 23-year-old North Tonawanda woman and a 25-year-old Buffalo man were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.