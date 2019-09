BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m., on French Street. A 38-year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire in the leg.

He was transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.