BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m., at 171 Grant Street. A man was struck by gunfire in the leg.

A male suspect got out of a silver hatchback in a parking lot across the street from the victim and shot him in the leg.

The suspect then fled the scene in the same vehicle

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening injuries.