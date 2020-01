BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning in the 200 block of East Ferry.

Police say a 29-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed inside of a residence around 5 a.m.

Authorities say the male got into his vehicle and a short time later crashed into a tree at East Ferry and Dupont Street.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

An autopsy will be scheduled by Erie County medical examiners to determine the cause of death.