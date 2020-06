BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting after a man arrived at ECMC with a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating if the shooting incident happened in the area of Tower Street and Langfield Drive.

The man arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle at 6:15 p.m., and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.