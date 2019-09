BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting on Buffalo’s East Side that left one man dead Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m., near Brown Street and Madison Street. Police say they discovered the victim in a field where he was pronounced dead.

Buffalo Police are investigating a gathering or party that happened in the area around the time of the shooting. Authorities say it is unclear if the party is related to the shooting.