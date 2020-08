BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a dead body found inside of a UHAUL truck on Herkimer Street.

Police responded to the call around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Herkimer Street.

Authorities say an autopsy will be conducted by Erie County medical examiners to determine the cause of death.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.