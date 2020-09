BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a bank robbery at the M&T Bank located in the 700 block of Elmwood Avenue.

The robbery happened around 2:45 p.m Thursday.

Police say a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money from a teller, and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.