Buffalo Police investigating crash that hospitalize three

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating an accident that occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say a vehicle struck a pole at Main Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Three people in the vehicle were injured in the accident including the driver who was extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo Firefighters.

All three were transported to ECMC.

Police say the injuries to the male driver appear serious in nature. The two passengers suffered apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

