Buffalo Police investigating double homicide on Krupp Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Monday night.

Around 10:50 p.m., Ferry-Fillmore Officers responded to a call on the first block of Krupp Street and discovered a man and woman shot.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any additional information on the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.