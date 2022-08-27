BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.