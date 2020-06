BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investing a fatal Sunday night shooting that happened near Hertel Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the first block of Debra Lane just after 11 p.m. A 31-year-old man was struck by gunfire and declared dead a short time later.

Police say the incident appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.