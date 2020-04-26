Buffalo Police investigating overnight crash that resulted in rollover

1  of  4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a two-vehicle overnight crash which resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. at East Ferry and Michigan Avenue.

Police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Michigan and a Nissan Sentra was westbound on East Ferry when the vehicles collided.

The Silverado then rolled over and tumbled multiple times, striking a number of other vehicles before coming to rest.

The 26-year-old man driving the Silverado was taken to ECMC. He has been treated and released.

The 28-year-old woman driving the Nissan Sentra and a passenger were also treated at ECMC and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.


