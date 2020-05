BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the first block of Rich Street.

Officers responded to the call around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. A 44-year-old man was struck by gunfire, taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle, and treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.