(CBS NEWS) - A Minneapolis jail superintendent said Sunday that he "erred in judgment" by issuing an order to prevent officers of color from interacting with Derek Chauvin, who is being held on $1.25 million bail on charges of second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd. Eight Ramsey County corrections officers have filed discrimination charges with the state's Department of Human Rights.

According to attorney Bonnie Smith, the officers were not only barred from guarding Chauvin, they were also reassigned away from the fifth floor of the jail where he is being held. At a press conference Sunday morning, she said one officer was stopped while booking Chauvin and two had finished cleaning the bathroom on the fifth floor when they were reassigned to another task.