Buffalo Police investigating reports of man threatening protesters with knife in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating an incident during Friday’s social justice march in North Buffalo during which a man is said to have threatened protesters with a knife.

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo confirmed Sunday that a report on the incident has been filed and a detective is working on it.

Capt. Rinaldo said there were traffic officers on the scene blocking the intersection, and it’s being looked into whether they were aware of the threat.

We’ll have more information when it’s available.