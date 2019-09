BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Police say two women were struck by gunfire at a large gathering around 2:40 a.m. in the 600 block of East Utica.

The victims were transported to ECMC. A 34-year-old Buffalo woman is listed in stable condition. A 21-year-old Tonawanda woman was treated and released.

Police ask anyone with information to call their confidential tipline at 847-2255.